London: Seventh seed Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian to reach the Wimbledon final when he defeated Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 6-3 6-0 6-7(3) 6-4 today.
The 25-year-old took two hours and 36 minutes to get past the 14th seeded Hurkacz on Centre Court to set up a Sunday final against either world number one Novak Djokovic or 10th seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada.
“I played a great match, I enjoyed the crowd, my family and whole team are there. I think I never dreamed about this because it was too much for a dream. I am so happy,” he said after the match.