Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka climbed to a career-high WTA ranking of seventh on Monday after winning her third straight title at the weekend. The 22-year-old won the Australian Open warm-up event in Abu Dhabi, beating Veronika Kudermetova 6-2, 6-2 in Wednesday’s final. Sabalenka finished her 2020 campaign with triumphs in Ostrava and Linz and will be one of the favourites for the delayed Australian Open next month. Here is the new top 10 WTA rankings.
Image Credit: WTA Twitter
1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 8,717 points
Image Credit: AP
2. Simona Halep (ROU) 7,255
Image Credit: Reuters
3. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 5,780
Image Credit: AP
4. Sofia Kenin (USA) 5,760
Image Credit: AP
5. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,260
Image Credit: Reuters
6. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,205
Image Credit: AP
7. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 4,580 (+3)
Image Credit: Supplied
8. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 4,555 (-1)
Image Credit: Reuters
9. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4,516 (-1)
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
10. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4,505 (-1)
Image Credit: AFP