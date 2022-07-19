Riyadh: Theeba Motorsport Founder and Saudi driver, Reema Juffali, said “time to regroup” after the team had to retire from Race One of the International GT Open in Hungary.
At the Hungaroring on 9 July, Juffali and her team-mate, Adam Christodoulou, sustained weekend-ending damage following a collision during Race One in Hungary.
Despite the unfortunate result, Juffali had a positive outlook, saying: “we showed so much promise over the first half”.
Strong result
Praising her team-mate, Adam Christodoulou, Juffali said, “Adam delivered a strong result in qualifying and put us in a good position at the end of the first stint before I took over for the final third.”
Christodoulou said, “Despite losing one position at the start, I think our pace was very strong today and we were right in the fight for the overall win. Obviously, it’s disappointing for our race to end in the barriers but motorsport is unpredictable and while there are good days, it’s inevitable that we’ll face some challenges along the way. We’ll come back fighting in Austria.”
Theeba Motorsport now looks to carry forward the pace it showed in Hungary, with its eyes set on a return to action on 10-11 September at the Red Bull Ring.