Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane is reportedly at the top of Bayern Munich's wish list as they look to offload Robert Lewandowski. The German giants want to put an end to Lewandowski's transfer saga this week and want Kane as his replacement. Kane was tipped to leave Spurs last summer for Man City but decided to stay with the North London club. If he leaves now it would be a big blow ahead of the new season with the club competing in the Champions League.
West Ham have turned their attentions to Roma striker Justin Kluivert - the 23-year-old son of former Dutch striker Patrick. He has one year remaining on his contract at the Stadio Olimpico, and Jose Mourinho is ready to cash in.
Manchester City midfielder Rodri has signed a three-year contract extension that will keep him with the Premier League champions until 2027.
Manchester United’s pursuit of Frenkie de Jong is showing no sign of reaching a conclusion. Barca need to sell the Dutchman in order to balance the books but will reject United’s current offer of £60 million for the midfielder as they see it as ‘insufficient’. The two clubs remain in discussion over the transfer.
United are confident of landing Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez this summer. The Dutch club are prepared to discuss a fee with the Red Devils, having previously rejected their opening bid.
Football veteran Arturo Vidal has terminated his Inter Milan contract by mutual consent. Fulham, who were promoted to the Premier League, are interested.
Angel Di Maria has revealed it was impossible to turn down Juventus. He was unveiled by the club after penning a one-year deal. The 34-year-old said, "Such an important club like Juventus insisted a lot have me, it was impossible to reject their proposal."
Wolves have rejected a £20million bid by Everton for Morgan Gibbs-White. The attacking midfielder, 22, has two years remaining on his current deal at Molineux. Everton boss Frank Lampard is keen to add to his attacking options after selling Richarlison to Tottenham.
Everton are set for talks with Chelsea's Armando Broja as they step up their search for a striker. The Toffees have identified the Albanian ace as their number one transfer target, and will approach both the club and player in the coming days.
Leeds United star Raphinha is a step closer to joining Barcelona. The Brazilian's transfer to the Nou Camp is 'imminent' with a £70 million deal having been verbally agreed.
Wayne Rooney is understood to have agreed terms to take over as head coach of MLS side DC United. The former Everton and Manchester United star spent two successful years at DC United in the twilight of his playing career, scoring 25 goals in 52 appearances between 2018 and 2020.
