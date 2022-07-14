1 of 8
Marcell Jacobs, Italy: A surprise winner of 100 metres gold in Tokyo Olympics, Marcell Jacobs will be among the favourites to earn the tag of the fastest man in Oregon. The Italian won a historic gold in the 100m and the 4x100m relay races in Tokyo while he won the gold in the last two editions of the European Indoor Championships (2021 and 2022).
Image Credit: Twitter
2 of 8
Elaine Thompson-Herah, Jamaica: A proud carrier of the sprint legacy of Jamaica, Elaine Thompson-Herah ran away with a double in both 100m and 200m sprints in the 2016 and the 2020 Olympics. Despite a few niggles since the Olympics last year, Elaine looks one of the best bets to land her first gold at the Worlds.
Image Credit: Twitter
3 of 8
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Jamaica: The 35-year-old is one of the most decorated female sprinters in history and one can only count her out at your own peril. Pryce is a three-time Olympic gold medallist, her first gold in the 100m event came in London 2012 while she had been a nine-time gold medallist at the World Athletics. Despite her age and the quality of competition within the Jamaican team, Fraser-Pryce will always be on the hunt for gold.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 8
Allyson Felix, USA: The Worlds in the US will offer the track & field fraternity a final glimpse to one of the all-time greats of the sport. Some 19 years after she first competed at a Worlds, Felix will bow out of the opening day of the championship as being a part of the US 4 x 400m relay squad.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 8
Sydney McLaughlin, USA: The American is the reigning Olympic champion in the 400m hurdles and the 4x400m relay events and is coming off a world record time of 51.41 seconds. A hot property in the US track and field scene, she is one of the major medal prospects from the host nation.
Image Credit: Twitter
6 of 8
Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis, Sweden: The Swedish pole vaulter, who has been dominating the international circuit since his arrival in 2018, won the gold at the Tokyo Olympics. The 22-year-old's domination of pole vault can be defined by his world record-setting feats as he holds the world record for the highest indoor jump (6.2m) and outdoor jump (6.16m). Duplantis looks well-poised in Oregon to win one of the few gold medals missing from his collection.
Image Credit: Twitter
7 of 8
Joshua Cheptegei, Uganda: The 25-year-old runner from Uganda is the reigning Olympic champion in the 5,000m and also won gold in the 10,000m event at the 2019 World Championships in Doha. It is difficult to look beyond him in the two long distance races in Oregon.
Image Credit: Twitter
8 of 8
Neeraj Chopra, India: The javelin gold medallist from India has given a country of billion people something to dream about in the Worlds. Almost a year after his exploits in Tokyo, Chopra has been peaking at the right time by bettering his own personal best twice in the last month - which now stands at 89.94m - giving him realistic chance for a medal.
Image Credit: AFP