Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Thursday inaugurated the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019.
He said: “We are proud to inaugurate the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, the world’s largest people-of-determination sporting event for which over 7,000 athletes from around the world have overcome obstacles to proudly represent their nations.”
The grand opening ceremony was graced by King Hamad Bin Eisa Al Khalifa of Bahrain; Presidents Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan and Macky Sall of Senegal, as well as Joseph Muscat, Prime Minister of Malta. Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; Shaikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Shaikh Hamad Bin Mohammad Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Shaikh Saud Bin Rashid Al Mu’alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Shaikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.