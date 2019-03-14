We are proud to inaugurate the Special Olympics World Games, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince says

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Thursday inaugurated the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019.

He said: “We are proud to inaugurate the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, the world’s largest people-of-determination sporting event for which over 7,000 athletes from around the world have overcome obstacles to proudly represent their nations.”