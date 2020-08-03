The Reds won their doubleheader against the Tigers Image Credit: AFP

Detroit: The Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds were the first teams to try out baseball’s new time-saving measure - a doubleheader with seven-inning games.

They ended up having a long day anyway after the opener was delayed over two hours because of rain.

It’s been that kind of season so far for Major League Baseball. Last month, the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals opened this abbreviated schedule with a game that was shortened because of rain. That set the tone for a chaotic couple of weeks in which the coronavirus has wreaked havoc with the schedule - and the weather hasn’t always cooperated either.

Already, there are questions about whether teams can realistically play the 60 games originally slated for them - and how they might try to come as close as possible.

“We’re just going on whatever they tell us to do, and trying to stay healthy here, and play the games that are put in front of us,” Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said before the first of Sunday’s two games.

By the end of the night Sunday, 12 teams had played 10 games, but six had played seven or fewer. The Miami Marlins (2-1) made it through just three before a virus outbreak sidelined them. The Philadelphia Phillies (1-2) played those three games against the Marlins and were shut down as well. The St Louis Cardinals (2-3) have had positive tests, and their series with Milwaukee (3-3) was called off.

The shortened doubleheaders are one way to make up games, but Commissioner Rob Manfred said long days at the ballpark are a concern because of the virus. Making doubleheader games seven innings long can help, at least in theory.

But the Tigers and Reds were supposed to start at 12.10pm on Sunday, and that was pushed back because of the bad weather. Then the first game nearly went into ‘extra’ innings. It was tied in the top of the seventh before Cincinnati scored and won 4-3.

The Reds won the second game 4-0.

“It’s definitely different,” Gardenhire said. “You can use your bullpen a lot different, earlier in the game and try to get through that part. We had, you know, opener in both games, so we had to use a lot of pen guys.”

A shorter game can take less of a toll on a team’s bullpen, and it also presents a chance for a dominant starter to shine.