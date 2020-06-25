Boston Red Sox's Eddie Kasko Image Credit: AP

Eddie Kasko, an All-Star infielder who managed the Boston Red Sox and spent nearly three decades with the team in a variety of roles, has died. He was 88.

The Red Sox announced Kasko’s death on Thursday morning, two days shy of his 89th birthday. No cause was given.

Kasko played 10 seasons in the major leagues from 1957-66 and was an All-Star shortstop for the National League champion Cincinnati Reds in 1961. He batted .318 in the World Series that year, leading the Reds with seven hits during their five-game loss to a mighty New York Yankees team that featured Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris, Yogi Berra and Whitey Ford.

After spending his final season on the field with the Red Sox, the New Jersey native stayed in the organisation to manage its Triple-A club from 1967-69. He was hired as Boston’s big league skipper at only 38 years old in October 1969.

Kasko guided the Red Sox to a winning record in each of his four seasons as manager from 1970-73, never finishing worse than eight games above .500. He went 345-295 in all, tied with Joe Cronin for the fifth-best winning percentage (.539) among Red Sox managers who lasted at least 500 games.

Kasko then spent 21 years in Boston’s front office as a scout (1974-77), Director of Scouting (1978-92) and Vice President of Baseball Development (1992-94). The team said he “played a pivotal role” in signing such stars as Roger Clemens and Mo Vaughn.

After 29 years with the Red Sox organisation, Kasko was inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame in 2010.

Kasko broke into the big leagues with the St Louis Cardinals before spending five seasons with Cincinnati. He also played for Houston, serving as the franchise’s first captain in 1965.