Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson has developed a sudden interest in tennis thanks to his 12-year-old daughter Milan, who trains several hours a day and is serious about playing on the professional tour.
The 55-year-old, considered to be one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, said he is proud Milan is so serious about the sport.
“She is disciplined on her own. She gets up, cooks her meals, takes a shower and goes to the gym every day at 7 or 8am,” Tyson said on tennis.com. “She stays there until 4pm. She is very diligent and she wants to do this. I’m very proud to have someone in my family who understands that sometimes things don’t go your way.”
Tyson has recently been seen in the crowd at the US Open and Indian Wells cheering his favourite players, especially world No. 1 Novak Djokovic and American tennis legend Serena Williams.
He recently posted a video of him teaching Serena to box and wrote, “Wouldn’t want to get in the ring with this GOAT.”