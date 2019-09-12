Mary Kom of India gestures with her gold medal after her win during the 45-48 kg category final fight at the 2018 AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi on November 24, 2018. Image Credit: AFP

New Delhi: Ace Indian boxer Mary Kom’s name has been suggested for the prestigious Padma Vibhushan Award, country’s second highest civilian award. The Sports Ministry is also discussing eight other female athletes for the Padma Awards.

Recently crowned World Champion P.V. Sindhu has been suggested for the Padma Bhushan Award.

The other seven athletes — ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat, Indian women’s cricket team T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the women’s hockey team Rani Rampal, shooter Suma Shirur, table tennis star Manika Batra and mountaineer twin sisters, Tashi and Nungshi Malik — have been suggested for the Padma Shri Award.

Sources in the Ministry said that these names have not yet been approved by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. Once approved, the names will be sent to the Padma Awards Committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs. “The names are being discussed and the final approval awaits,” the source informed.

The names of the select awardees will be announced on the eve of the Republic Day next year.

Mary was honoured with Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards in 2013 and 2006, respectively. In 2003, she was awarded with the Arjuna Award as well.