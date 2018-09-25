Los Angeles: LeBron James has embarked on his newest journey, wearing the jersey of a team to which he has dreamed of belonging.

Although he signed with the LA Lakers 11 weeks ago, Monday marked his formal introduction as a member of the franchise. James didn’t hold a news conference after signing a four-year deal worth $153.3 million (Dh562.6 million). His only media appearance since then was in Akron, Ohio, at the opening of a school he helped found.

At Monday’s media day, James set his expectations as he spoke.

“I don’t believe the only mark of success is winning a championship,” he said. “There’s only one champion, but that doesn’t mean you’re not successful. There’s going to be wins and losses, things of that nature. But what you can control is how you prepare every day, how we prepare every day to get better every day.”

The Lakers began their training camp on Tuesday in El Segundo. They have gone five seasons without reaching the play-offs, the longest drought in club history. “We’ve got a long way to go,” James said. “We’re picking up from scratch.”