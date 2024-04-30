Dubai: Ronnie O’Sullivan has an voracious appetite to clinch titles. The Englishman has claimed seven world titles and is bidding for his eighth snooker title after cruising into the quarter-finals in Sheffield.

The 48-year-old’s energy that fuelled his success this time is fasting.

O’Sullivan hailed the impact of intermittent fasting has had on his energy levels during the marathon 17-day tournament.

Sluggish feeling

The world No 1 revealed he will go 16 or 17 hours without eating before refuelling before matches.

“It feels great, I feel good. I’m 48 and I feel energised. If I eat too much I get really sluggish," said O’Sullivan, who has also credited his love of running for keeping him both mentally and physically sharp.

World No 1 O'Sullivan hailed the impact of intermittent fasting has had on his energy levels during the marathon 17-day tournament. Image Credit: Reuters

Little advantage

“What I do is I try to eat right. I’m intermittent fasting for this tournament because it gives me more energy.

“There’s certain things I do and it doesn’t necessarily mean I’m going to win, I just need every little advantage I can get at this stage.

“This is a tournament of endurance, stamina and concentration. For me, intermittent fasting just gives me a bit more energy.”