Johannesburg: Former world boxing champion Dingaan Thobela was found dead in Johannesburg on Monday aged 57 after suffering ill health, a family member told AFP.
"When mobile phone calls to him went unanswered, we came to his flat, gained entry and discovered he had died," said a spokesperson, who requested anonymity.
Known as the 'Rose of Soweto', he boxed professionally for 16 years from 1990 and claimed three world titles in two weight divisions.
Thobela won the World Boxing Organisation lightweight title in 1990, the World Boxing Association lightweight crown three years later and the World Boxing Council super-middleweight title in 2000.