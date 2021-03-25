Military Law may have won two out of his six starts with the new stables, but the trainer is hoping he could strike under jockey Antonio Fresu. Image Credit: Virendra Salanki/Gulf News

Dubai: Emirati handler Musabbeh Al Mheiri Is hoping that Military Law can help him realize his ambition of winning the $12 million Dubai World Cup, Sponsored by Emirates, at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday.

A six-year-old by Dubawi, Military Law will be out to consolidate his claims after finishing sixth behind Mishriff in the $20 million Saudi Cup at Riyadh on February 20.

Military Law, who will head to Meydan as the 13/2 third favourite behind Mystic Guide (5/2) and Jesus’ Team (6/1), was reported to be in great form by Al Mheiri on Thursday.

After the galloper had his final blow out on Meydan’s dirt track on Thursday, an ebullient Al Mheiri said: “We have a good horse in Military Law. He is honest and works hard and has always shown us that in training. A good draw (stall 5) has improved his chances and we could not have asked for a better spot.

“We will look for a good break and for Antonio Fresu to get him into a good spot just off the pace so that he can give himself a good chance at the finish.”

Formerly trained by John Gosden in the UK, Military Law has won two of his six starts since joining Al Muheiri’s Oasis 1 Stables which overlook Meydan Racecourse.

He has always been held in high regard by his handler who believes that the horse is yet to achieve his peak, but hopes that it will be on Saturday.

Meanwhile, another local favourite and four-time Meydan scorer, Thegreatcollection has also triggered his owner’s hopes of a big race victory.

Zaur Sekrekov, who has been closely following his contenders’ work at Meydan, said on Thursday: “We are just delighted to be in the race and our horse has really seemed to progress this season apart from Super Saturday. “Doug Watson and his team seem very happy with the horse and a middle draw looks a good one. We cannot wait for Saturday!”