Subjectivist, a Dubai Gold Cup contender on Dubai World Cup night, during morning trackwork at Meydan.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Horses work out on the track on Monday morning
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Workers furrow the track at Meydan on Monday ahead of Saturday's Dubai World Cup
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
It was a perfect morning for a run out at Meydan ahead of the Dubai World Cup
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Chuwa Wizard stretched his legs ahead of the Dubai World Cup
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Ajuste Fiscal will contend in the Dubai World Cup
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Chrono Genesis will go for glory in the Sheema Classic
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Title Ready has flown in from the United States for the Dubai World Cup
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Sleepy Eyes Todd looked to be wide-awake on Monday ahead of the Dubai World Cup
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
In fact Sleepy Eyes Todd looked to be in fine fettle at Meydan
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Mishriff, last month's Saudi Cup winner and Sheema Classic contender, was out for a run at Meydan
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Magny Cours was out for a trot ahead of the Dubai World Cup
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Lord North will be running in the Dubai Turf race on Dubai World Cup night
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
While not everyone can be a winner, there will surely be some tight contests come Saturday on Dubai World Cup night
Image Credit: Videnrdra Saklani/Gulf News