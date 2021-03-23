1 of 17
Mystic Guide was out early on Tuesday for a workout at Meydan ahead of Saturday's Dubai World Cup
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Riders and horses trot out at sunrise for trackwork
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
It was a busy day at Meydan as horses mast the most of their time on the track
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
The purebreds were also out as Hajres prepped for the Kahayla Classic
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Lord Glitters will be going for glory in the Dubai Turf
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Loves Only You was up early to get to work at Meydan
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Magny Cours will be in the running for the Dubai World Cup
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
New Treasure is over from the UK to compete in the UAE Derby
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Jockey Antonio Fresu took Military Law out for a trot
Image Credit: Videndra Saklani/Gulf News
Moss Gill will be hoping for a strong run in the Al Quoz Sprint
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Even the jockeys and trainers had a bit of a workout
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Red Verdon was flying as he warmed up for the Dubai Gold Cup
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Equilateral is an entry for the Al Quoz Sprint
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Dubai World Cup hopeful Chuwa Wizard was back on track
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Dubai Turf race contender Zainhom was getting a little feisty
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Jockeys got a chance to catch up and compare notes
Image Credit: Virendra Zaklani/Gulf News
Justin will run in the Gulf News-sponsored Golden Shaheen
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News