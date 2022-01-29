Dubai amateur Josh Hill ensured he had the momentum going into day the final round of the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on Saturday after as brilliant birdie on the 18th allowed him to sign for a 69 and three-under par for the tournament. A 70 on day one was followed by a disappointing 74 on Friday to take him inside the cut on level par — but he was firing again on Saturday.

“I hit it a lot better today than yesterday,” he told Gulf News after signing his round. “A quick session on the range last night really showed. I had the same amount of control as I did on the first round. I had a three-putt bogey on nine but I didn’t let it get me down and I then went on to birdie three in a row. I was annoyed to drop one on 16 but then I got it back on 18, which was good going in to Sunday. Overall, I am pretty pleased with how I played and it was a good finish with that birdie on 18 and that was a good way to go into tomorrow.”