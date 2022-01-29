Dubai amateur Josh Hill ensured he had the momentum going into day the final round of the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on Saturday after as brilliant birdie on the 18th allowed him to sign for a 69 and three-under par for the tournament. A 70 on day one was followed by a disappointing 74 on Friday to take him inside the cut on level par — but he was firing again on Saturday.
“I hit it a lot better today than yesterday,” he told Gulf News after signing his round. “A quick session on the range last night really showed. I had the same amount of control as I did on the first round. I had a three-putt bogey on nine but I didn’t let it get me down and I then went on to birdie three in a row. I was annoyed to drop one on 16 but then I got it back on 18, which was good going in to Sunday. Overall, I am pretty pleased with how I played and it was a good finish with that birdie on 18 and that was a good way to go into tomorrow.”
Rubbing shoulders with the best players in the world, the 17-year-old did not look out of place for a moment.
“I played it like any other tournament,” Hill said with a simple shrug. “Sure, there are a few big names around me, but it is just another round of golf. My run of three birdies after the turn was a nice run of holes. I wanted to birdie 13 took, but I will take it.
“I had a couple of unnecessary bogeys, and when you do that, you walk off the hole feeling a bit annoyed, but both times today I put it behind me to get back on track.
”Tomorrow is another game of golf and we will see what happens. I haven’t let the few big names around me affect me and I am just playing like I would in any other tournament.”