As more than 78 players qualified for the last two rounds at the Slyync.io Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club, a further cut after three rounds will be introduced to the leading 72 professionals and those who tie for 72nd place. They will then go on to contest the final round.
An impressive 81 contenders made the cut on Friday as a pack finished right on the cut line at one-over, but a packed field will be trimmed again before Sunday’s showdown.
Those players who made the 36-hole cut but not the third round cut will be paid on their third round position but will not play the final round.