Dubai based Roger Duthie is set to join Performance54 as Chief Sponsorship Officer and will continue to be based in Dubai.

Performance54 is a leading sports marketing and consultancy group positioned among the FT 1000 fastest growing privately owned companies in Europe and Duthie is one of a number of recent appointments at the senior level of the business.

Duthie will maintain the management of his own sports marketing consultancy in Dubai while working with the agency as an adviser role.

Duthie’s role will be to work on global golf to source new sponsorships and revenue streams for existing and new golfing assets including working closely with partners in this Middle East region as well as globally.

During his nearly 20 years at Emirates Airline, Duthie led a team of marketing professionals in activating some of the world’s most prestigious sporting and cultural events.

“I’m thrilled to be working with one of the most exciting sports marketing and sponsorship agencies in the world,” said Duthie. “To have an opportunity to work on golf events that will change the history of the sport is incredible.

“I am particularly excited to be part of a team of industry professionals hoping to evolve the way we look at golf and help the sport to fully capitalise on its true potential. We plan to put on the greatest golf events in the world with unprecedented opportunities for sponsors and fans, alike.”

Duthie has been involved with some of the most significant sporting events on the calendar including the Ryder Cup, Fifa World Cup, ICC World Cups, Rugby World Cup, ATP, and has been involved with football clubs including Arsenal, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Paris St-Germain.