Manchester City are the front-runners to sign wantaway Spurs striker Harry Kane, as they have the funds to outbid Manchester United and Chelsea for the 27-year-old England star.
Image Credit: AP
Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale could extend his loan deal at Spurs if Kane departs in the summer as the playmaker eyes more time on the pitch.
Image Credit: Reuters
Tottenham are also lining up a move for Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers, should the Foxes fail to qualify for the Champions League on Sunday.
Image Credit: AFP
Manchester City will offer Raheem Sterling a long-term deal to ward off any suitors for the talented Englishman.
Image Credit: AP
Arsenal have earmarked Norwich City’s Emiliano Buendia as a replacement for Martin Odegaard, who is returning to Real Madrid.
Image Credit: Reuters
Tottenham are looking for 30 million pounds for midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who has struggled to make an impact on the first XI since his arrival last year.
Image Credit: AP
West Brom are looking to bring in former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder to take over from outgoing manager Sam Allardyce.
Image Credit: AFP
Thomas Tuchel is eager to bring Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule to Chelsea for next season.
Image Credit: AP
Manchester United are willing to splash the cash and outbid Ajax to sign teenage striker Kamaldeen Sulemana from Nordsjaelland.
Image Credit: Kamaldeen Sulemana Instagram
Adama Traore looks set to sign a new deal at Wolves, meaning Liverpool and Barcelona will miss out.
Image Credit: AFP
Sergio Aguero’s bags are all but packed as he has just about completed his free transfer to Barcelona. The Argentine will have a medical at Camp Nou following the Champions League final.
Image Credit: AFP
Departing Lyon forward Memphis Depay is keeping his options open, despite him being heavily linked with a move to Barca.
Image Credit: AFP
Gianluigi Buffon may be leaving Juventus in the summer but he says — while retirement is an option for the 43-year-old — he is still up more challenges.
Image Credit: AFP
Newcastle United are preparing to sign midfielder Joe Willock on a permanent basis from Arsenal.
Image Credit: AFP