1 of 15
Sergio Aguero signed off for Manchester City in style on Sunday, scoring twice in a 5-0 romp for the Premier League champions against Everton before lifting the trophy for the fifth time in his Etihad career.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 15
City’s record goalscorer, who is leaving the club after next week’s Champions League final, hit a quickfire double after coming off the bench with 25 minutes remaining.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 15
His efforts added to earlier strikes from Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden as City showed no sign of letting up ahead of the showpiece clash against Chelsea in Porto. “When I came here the first title for me was the most important, for the club and for me, that Man City started to win more titles so I’m so happy because it’s not easy to be 10 years at one club, for me it’s an honour,” he told Sky Sports. “Before the game I felt so strange, the sensation is not good. I prefer to think about the good moments,” added the Argentine, who said he hoped to feature in the Champions League final.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 15
Manager Pep Guardiola was in tears after the final whistle in Manchester, describing Aguero as a “special person for all of us”. “He helped me a lot,” the City boss said as fans celebrated in the stands. “We cannot replace him. There are many players at this club, Joe Hart and David Silva helped us to be this club, what it is.”
Image Credit: AP
5 of 15
For Aguero, it's 184 goals and out as he bids farewell to the Premier League. Could there be one final scoring hurrah in the Champions League?
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 15
The 32-year-old has become an indelible part of City's history after he scored the famous injury-time winner to claim their first Premier League title back in 2011-12. City's record scorer moved onto 260 goals for the club with one game remaining - the Champions League final against Chelsea in Porto on Saturday.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 15
The Argentina striker has had a trophy-laden career for City but is likely to start on the bench for the final match but Guardiola didn't rule out Aguero scripting one last amazing chapter to cap his 10 years with the team.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 15
Asked if Aguero could play against Chelsea, Guardiola said: "Of course. We have five substitutions. He has a special feeling, he has something special. Of course he will be ready if we need him to help us win the Champions League."
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 15
City were 3-0 up when Aguero came on in the second half and he soon made his mark, flicking the ball past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford before heading a second from a Fernandinho cross.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 15
He could even have had a hat-trick as he connected with another header but this time Pickford saved.
Image Credit: AP
11 of 15
City paraded the Premier League trophy around the stadium before Aguero was reintroduced for a final farewell and fans were shown a montage of his goals as he watched with the trophy in his hands.
Image Credit: Reuters
12 of 15
The 32-year-old, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona, has scored a club-record 260 goals since joining City from Atletico in 2011, winning 12 major trophies over the past decade.
Image Credit: Reuters
13 of 15
Aguero's 184 Premier League goals are the most by any player for a single club.
Image Credit: Reuters
14 of 15
But he will forever be remembered for a single goal - that 94th-minute strike that snatched the title from Manchester United on the final day of the 2011/12 season to start City's era of dominance.
Image Credit: Twitter/Man City
15 of 15
While he may be departing, Aguero will forever be remembered at the Etihad and in City fans' hearts.
Image Credit: Reuters