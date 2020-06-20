Watford v Leicester is the first offering on this football feast of a day. Image Credit: AP

Finally we have a fully-fledged super Saturday of football, with action back under way from the four top leagues across Europe. We have games aplenty in the English Premier League as many clubs restart their season following the coronavirus-enforced hiatus. There is also a full card in the Bundesliga Germany, and La Liga matches, too, before the Italian Serie A finally begins once again this evening. Stay here for updates throughout the day...

04:38PM



We are back up and running and Nigel Pearson - sporting his mandatory fashion-statement 'gilet' or body-warmer to you and me - must have fired up his boys as they roar out of the traps. It is that man Kasper Schmeichel to the rescue once again as Etienne Capoue plays in Ismaila Sarr, but the giant Dane gets a hand to his shot from close range and Leicester breath again...

04:36PM



Over in Spain, Espanyol are fighting for their La Liga lives and have levelled against Levante. The home side really crave the three points to haul themselves closer to safety as they sit second bottom.

04:19PM



Kasper Schmeichel gets to the ball ahead of Watford's Roberto Pereyra. Image Credit: AFP

HALF-TIME: WATFORD 0 LEICESTER 0

The ref blows for the break and after a bright start it is probably Brendan Rodgers' Leicester who will be more relieved for the breather. Nigel Pearson's men have weathered the early storm and only Kasper Schmeichel has prevented them from taking an advantage into the interval.

04:16PM



The Hornets are buzzing now as they try to get the opener before the break. Craig Dawson catches the Leicester defence napping with a tasty ball into the area but Kasper Schmeichel is again on hand to deny Roberto Pererya.

04:05PM



Spoke to soon. Watford have suddenly woken up and it's Leicester are on the back foot. After some probing and passing, Abdoulaye Doucoure unleashes a screamer, which Kasper Schmeichel does well to keep out.

04:00PM



No goals yet at Vicarage Road as Leicester continue to press and show just why these two teams are at opposite ends of the table. Looking ahead: the Bundesliga has a full slate of games coming up, with two corkers as Leipzig take on Dortmund in the battle for second behind champions Bayern Munich, while Mainz and Werder Bremen slug it out in a fight-to-beat-the-drop six-pointer (games begin at 5.30pm).

03:46PM



Jamie Vardy Image Credit: Reuters

Despite being the away team, Leicester have started the better, pinning Watford in their own half in the opening exchanges, with goal-machine Jamie Vardy looking in the mood up front for the Foxes. With no fans at Vicarage Road, crowd noise is being piped into the stadium (with a bit more success than the hit-and-miss efforts at the Spurs-United game last night, where the goals were 'celebrated' after a distinct pause).

03:41PM



While there are many places around Dubai to watch the games - everyone has their favourite - strict protocols are still in place regarding hygiene and social distancing. The Crown & Lion in Byblos Barsha Heights has temperature checks on patrons and appropriate spacing between tables and diners as they take in the game. Here are five more spots to view the action around the city.

03:34PM



Leicester are flying high up in third and look good once again for a Champions League spot. Watford will be a lot hungrier for three points, mind, as they are dangerously close to the relegation zone, with goal difference keeping them safe at the moment.

03:26PM



So fans around the UAE and around the globe are settling into their seats - be it at home, at the coffe shop or down at their favourite footballing hotspot (socially distanced, obviously) - with relieved grins on their faces as a full Saturday feast of football returns after three long months. Leicester and Watford get us rolling following a minutes silence in remembrance of those who have lost their lives in the COVID-19 pandemic.

03:22PM



Back to today, and the Premier League gets us up and running, with Leicester City travelling to Watford in the first of four games back-to-back. Brighton host Mikel Arteta's out-of-sorts Arsenal at 6pm, before West Ham take on Wolves and Bournemouth face Crystal Palace. All results and fixtures here...

18 : 00

03:15PM



Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United played out a thrilling 1-1 draw in London, with penalties, VAR and a livid Roy Keane taking a swipe at United keeper David de Gea.

03:11PM

