All eyes were on Cristiano Ronaldo as football finally resumed in Italy in a surreal atmosphere as Juventus drew with 10-man AC Milan 0-0 on Friday night to reach the Coppa Italia final on away goals. The first leg finished 1-1 in Milan before the coronavirus forced the season to be suspended. Juve will face either Napoli or Inter Milan in the final on Wednesday in Rome.
It was a night of ups and downs as, although Juve advanced to the final, Ronaldo missed a penalty in the 0-0 draw.
The penalty was awarded on video review for a handball by Andrea Conti. Cheers from the Juventus bench turned to groans as Ronaldo fired the spot kick onto the base of the left post. The Milan bench loudly celebrated but, before they could even retake their seats, they saw forward Ante Rebic sent off for a high challenge on Juventus defender Danilo.
A sheepish Ronaldo had a fairly quiet time after that as Juventus ran down the clock against their depleted opponents and took the win.
There were a few glimpses of flair from the man many regard as the greatest footballer of all time.
Ronaldo was also on the receiving end of a few robust challenges from the famously tough Milan defence to welcome him back to Italian football.
The Portuguese captain was left nursing a few knocks as the Milan back four attempted to keep the instinctive goalscorer at bay.
And they largely succeeded, even if they needed a rare stray Ronaldo shot from the penalty spot to keep the scoresheet blank. It was only Ronaldo's second failed penalty at Juventus in two years.
Despite his rustiness, Ronaldo has a final destination in Rome and will have a few more days to recuperate before he attempts to get his hands on more silverware at the Italian giants.
