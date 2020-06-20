Lionel Messi looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Sevilla.
Lionel Messi looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Sevilla. Image Credit: Reuters

Results

Wednesday

England - Premier League

Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United

Manchester City 3-0 Arsenal

Germany - Bundesliga

Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Schalke

Borussia Dortmund 0-2 Mainz

RB Leipzig 2-2 Fortuna Dusseldorf

Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Cologne

Augsburg 1-3 Hoffenheim

Italy - Coppa Italia

Napoli 0-0 Juventus

(Napoli win on penalties)

Spain - La Liga

Eibar 2-2 Athletic

Real Valladolid 0-0 Celta Vigo

Osasuna 0-5 Atletico Madrid

Thursday

Spain - La Liga

Deportivo Alaves 2-0 Real Sociedad

Real Madrid 3-0 Valencia

Friday

England - Premier League

Norwich City 0-3 Southampton

Tottenham 1-1 Manchester United

Spain - La Liga

Granada 0-1 Villarreal

Mallorca 1-1 Leganes

Sevilla 0-0 Barcelona

Arsenal
Arsenal are in action

Fixtures

Saturday

England - Premier League

Watford v Leicester City, 3.30pm

Brighton v Arsenal, 6pm

West Ham v Wolves, 8.30pm

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace, 10.45pm

Germany - Bundesliga

Bayern Munich v Freiburg, 5.30pm

RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund, 5.30pm

Hoffenheim v Union Berlin, 5.30pm

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Augsburg, 5.30pm

Hertha v Bayer Leverkusen, 5.30pm

Mainz v Werder Bremen, 5.30pm

Schalke v Wolfsburg, 5.30pm

Cologne v Eintracht Frankfurt, 5.30pm

Paderborn v Borussia M’gladbach, 5.30pm

Italy - Serie A

Torino v Parma, 9.30pm

Hellas Verona v Cagliari, 11.45pm

Spain - La Liga

Espanyol v Levante, 4pm

Athletic Club v Real Betis, 7pm

Getafe v Eibar, 9.30pm

Atletico Madrid v Real Valladolid, midnight