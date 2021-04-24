Zidane tries to put Super League chaos behind Madrid in pursuit of La Liga and UCL titles

Zinedine Zidane Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Amid the uproar caused by the derailed Super League, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is trying to keep his team on track for two major titles.

One of them is the Champions League where Madrid host Chelsea in the first leg of the semi-finals on Tuesday.

Among possible punishments for clubs such as Madrid who are yet to reject the Super League plan, Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin has warned of a potential future ban from Uefa’s European competitions.

Eight of the 12 Super League clubs have since officially backed out of the controversial project, but Madrid president Florentino Perez insists the Super League is on “standby” despite the lack of wider support.

Madrid are in contention for the Spanish La Liga title and still able to add to their 13 European Cups this campaign, at least.

And for Zidane, talk of Champions League bans is being dismissed as an “absurd subject”.

“I can only say that we are going to prepare to play the Champions League semi-finals,” he said.

Before hosting Chelsea, Madrid have a match in the tight Spanish title race.

Second-placed Madrid host an improved Real Betis on Saturday with Atletico Madrid three points clear at the top and six rounds left.

Barcelona are only two points behind Madrid in third place, and Lionel Messi’s side have one more game to play than their two title rivals.

Atletico visit Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, when Barcelona are at Villarreal.

The match against Betis will be the second that Madrid have played since the storm caused by the Super League announcement last weekend.

Zidane said he was not bothered by the T-shirts condemning the Super League that Cadiz’s players wore before their match on Wednesday. Madrid won 3-0.