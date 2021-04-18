1 of 8
Defending champions Mumbai Indians inflicted a third straight defeat on David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday to go to the top of the Indian Premier League standings.
Image Credit: PTI
Quinton de Kock hit 40 and Kieron Pollard a crucial unbeaten 35 as Mumbai made 150 for five off their 20 overs.
Image Credit: PTI
Australia star Warner and England’s Jonny Bairstow hit early runs but Hyderabad were all out for 137.
Image Credit: PTI
Spinner Rahul Chahar took three for 19 and pace bowler Trent Boult three for 28.
Image Credit: PTI
Hyderabad are now bottom of the eight team league already facing a mountain if they want to qualify for the play-offs.
Image Credit: PTI
Mumbai, who lost their opening fixture to Royal Challengers Bangalore, must thank their powerful bowling and Pollard’s big hitting for the win. Pollard’s two sixes in the final over finally proved the difference between the two sides.
Image Credit: PTI
Bairstow hit 43 off 22 balls - including one six which went through a fridge door in the Chennai stadium - and Warner 37 but Hyderabad’s lower order again failed to build on their fine start and they came up well short of the target..
Image Credit: PTI
So it is more misery for Hyderabad as the defending champions Mumbai are beginning to stretch their legs
Image Credit: PTI