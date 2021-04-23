1 of 10
Propelled by a maiden century from Devdutt Paddikal beside Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore blew away Rajasthan Royals by 10 wickets in the Indian Premier League on Thursday.
Paddikal, the 20-year-old left-hander, scored 101 not out and Kohli, his captain, 72 not out for Bangalore to reach 181 without loss in the 17th over in reply to Rajasthan’s 177-9. “I had the best seat in the house,” Kohli said.
Bangalore remain the only team unbeaten after four rounds, while Rajasthan are dead last in the eight-team league.
Rajasthan’s target was imposing but Paddikal and Kohli cruised, sparing nobody. “The conversation was very clear, we both realised when we were going good,” Paddikal said. “There were times when he was going better, times when I was going better. We just wanted to rotate the strike.”
Padikkal’s knock included six sixes and 11 fours, while Kohli’s innings was laced with three sixes and six fours.
While the Bengaluru franchise had done well in Chennai where the conditions were tough to bat in, the Kohli-Padikkal duo relished the pace of the Wankhede Stadium wicket, not to mention the short boundaries.
Chasing 178 after the Rajasthan lower-middle order put up a brave fight, RCB got off to a flying start, racing to 59 in the six powerplay overs.
While Kohli settled in, Padikkal’s early charge helped him reach 41 off 22 balls in the powerplay. He reached his century in the 17th over.
Earlier, Rajasthan got off to a rocky start and were 43-4 before Shivam Dube began the recovery with the middle order. Dube scored 46 off 32 until he was out to a good diving catch by Glenn Maxwell. Riyan Pirag added 25 off 16, and Tewatia 40 off 23 after trying for a third six at the end of the 19th over. He was medium-pacer Mohammed Siraj’s third wicket. Medium-pacer Harshal Patel also took three.
All that was left to do was for RCB's Kohli and Padikkal to put on a show and cruise home with 21 balls to spare.
