1 of 10
MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings overcame Pat Cummins’ onslaught with the bat to earn an 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, and Sunrisers Hyderabad finally got their first points in the Indian Premier League by beating Punjab Kings by nine wickets.
Image Credit: PTI
2 of 10
Cummins, batting at No. 8, made an unbeaten 66 off just 34 balls before Kolkata were bowled out for 202 with five balls to spare in a high-scoring thriller at Mumbai.
Image Credit: PTI
3 of 10
Chennai had posted an imposing 220-3 with Faf du Plessis smashing 95 not out off 60 balls and Ruturaj Gaikwad (64) making his first half century this season.
Image Credit: PTI
4 of 10
Fast bowler Deepak Chahar’s second four-wicket haul in three games had left Kolkata reeling at 31-5 inside the batting powerplay before Andre Russell (54) and Cummins led a stunning run-chase.
Image Credit: PTI
5 of 10
Russell blazed six sixes and three fours in a whirlwind 81-run stand with Dinesh Karthik (40) before Sam Curran (1-58) provided the much-needed breakthrough. The left-arm England fast bowler clean bowled Russell around the legs as the West Indies power-hitter tried to leave the ball in the 12th over.
Image Credit: PTI
6 of 10
But Cummins, who returned with expensive figures of 58-0 in Chennai’s innings, gave Kolkata a sniff when he hit four sixes and a four in Curran’s 16th over. However, Cummins ran out partners in an attempt to keep the strike in the last three overs as Chennai recorded their third successive win in the tournament.
Image Credit: PTI
7 of 10
It was another impressive batting performance from Chennai that set the stage for the victory, with the highest score in the tournament so far.
Image Credit: PTI
8 of 10
And that resulted in more celebrations for the men in yellow after a strong start to the tournament.
Image Credit: PTI
9 of 10
Earlier at Chennai, Sunrisers Hyderabad finally got across the line after three unsuccessful chases in the tournament when they recorded a resounding win against Punjab.
Image Credit: PTI
10 of 10
Punjab folded for 120 in 19.4 overs after captain Lokesh Rahul won the toss and elected to bat. Jonny Bairstow’s unbeaten 63 off 56 balls ensured Hyderabad, which had lost three in a row, didn’t face any more hiccups in run-chasing this season as they cruised to 121-1 in 18.4 overs.
Image Credit: PTI