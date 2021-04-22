1 of 13
Football's biggest names have reacted to the collapse of the European Super League days after the breakaway competition was announced. With 10 out of 12 teams withdrawing from the ESL, only Barcelona and Real Madrid remain. Here's what players, managers and presidents had to say.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 13
KEVIN DE BRUYNE (Man City): ‘This man comes out a little town of Belgium dreaming of playing at the highest stage possible… But the most important word in this is COMPETING. With all the events that been happening the last few days maybe this is the good moment for everybody to come together and try the [sic] work for a solution. We know this is a big business and I know I am part of this business. But still I am a little boy who just loves to play football.’
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 13
LUKAS PODOLSKI (former Arsenal): ‘This is what I play for. This is passion. This is football! Goodbye Super League.’
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 13
GARY LINEKER (former English footballer): ‘Morning y’all. The unification of legacy fans everywhere ensured the winningest night ever against the soccer franchises. Have a nice day.’
Image Credit: Agency
5 of 13
FERNANDINHO (Man City): ‘Everybody who loves football didn’t support the Super League including our players and our club. We are so happy now because everything was turned around … At the end, football wins and football fans win.’
Image Credit: Agencies
6 of 13
ARSENE WENGER: ‘I’m not surprised it didn’t last long. I never believed from the start it would happen. It ignored the basic principles of sporting merit. If you ignore that you kill the domestic leagues, so fans would never accept that. Rightly so.’
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 13
PEP GUARDIOLA (Man City manager): ‘As a club we accept and learn and focus on the reason why we're here,’ said Guardiola, whose side need eight points from five matches to become English champions for the third time in four seasons. It's a chapter which is over, a closed chapter. They [the owners] don't need to apologise [to me], I know them, I know how they are.’
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 13
PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG (Arsenal): ‘Got a bit too emotional last night. Bottom line is - yesterday was a big day for football and our fans and an even bigger day for social justice.’
Image Credit: AP
9 of 13
GERARD PIQUE (Barcelona): ‘Football belongs to the fans. Today more than ever.’
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 13
PRINCE WILLIAM (FA president): 'I’m glad the united voice of football fans has been heard and listened to. It is now really important that we use this moment to secure the future health of the game at all levels. As President of the FA, I’m committed to playing my part in that work. W'
Image Credit: Reuters
11 of 13
ALEKSANDER CEFERIN (UEFA president): ‘The ultimate aim, for some, is no longer to decorate the club's trophy cabinet with silverware, but to fill the bank account with cash. Contempt (for smaller clubs, for supporters respectful of tradition and for institutions) is replacing ethics. Selfishness is replacing solidarity … Respect for history. Respect for tradition. Respect for others. This means something.’
Image Credit: AP
12 of 13
HECTOR BELLERIN (Arsenal): He shared an image and quote from Arsene Wenger: ‘To all the Arsenal lovers take care of the values of the club. My love and support forever.’
Image Credit: AP
13 of 13
RAHEEM STERLING (Man City): ‘Ok bye’ and a waving hand emoji, after Manchester City left the Super League.
Image Credit: Reuters