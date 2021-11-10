Dubai: The UAE head into a crucial Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier playing catch up in South Korea UAE and coach Bert van Marwijk knows his men face another stiff test in Goyang.
The uae are without a win in four matches as they look to reel in South Korea and leaders Iran. They are five points adrift of Thursday’s opponents, who occupy second spot, and Van Marwijk has called for a strong statement to prove they are still in the fight, with Lebanon two points ahead of them in third.
“I have a lot of confidence in my team,” he said on Wednesday. “I know we have to play against one of the best teams in this group, maybe the best. Everybody can see the difference in the world ranking: South Korea are 35 and we are 71.
“But, still, I have confidence. We can play good football and we must have the courage to play our own game here. And we will do that.”