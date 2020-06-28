Bayern Munich goal machine will not stop now domestic season is over

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates with the Bundesliga top scorer trophy Image Credit: AFP

With an eighth consecutive Bundesliga safely secured for Bayern Munich, star striker Robert Lewandowski can now turn his attentions to becoming the top scorer in Europe as well as Germany.

The in-form Polish striker converted a spot kick in Bayern’s 4-0 rout of Wolfsburg to finish the domestic season with 34 goals, the highest total in all the five major leagues this season up to now.

Lazio’s Ciro Immobile has 28 goals, and Cristiano Ronaldo has 23 to lead Serie A, while Lionel Messi leads with 21 goals in La Liga. Jamie Vardy tops the Premier League with 19 goals, while Kylian Mbappe is on top of the already cancelled Ligue 1 at 18.

Of course, Immobile, Ronaldo, and Messi still have the chance to chase and surpass Lewandowski in the rest of their league games.

The 31-year-old Polish international has topped the Bundesliga scoring table five times, and now he gets the challenge to break Messi and Ronaldo’s dominance in Europe.

The pair have been the top scorers in the Champions League for the last 12 seasons, but this term, Lewandowski has scored 11 in Europe’s showpiece club competition, while Messi and Ronaldo have scored a paltry two apiece.

Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland has 10 under his belt in the Champions League, but Dortmund are already out of the tournament ahead of the quarter-final stages.

Bayern have one foot in last eight after trouncing Chelsea 3-0 at home in the first leg of their clash before the coronavirus lockdown.