Kylian Mbappe and his Paris St-Germain teammates found themselves in an odd position when they returned to training in the French capital on Thursday.
Superstars such as Thiago Silva turned up at the Ooredoo Training Centre, Saint-Germain-en-Laye, as PSG players met up for the first time in three months since the coronavirus pandemic brought a halt all footballing action across Europe.
Angel Di Maria and PSG were crowned 2019-20 Ligue 1 champions as the French football authorities opted to end the season early and award the defending champions and league leaders the trophy.
It is an odd return for Neymar and his fellow PSG teammates as they have to get back in gear for the remaining rounds of the Uefa Champions League.
PSG are already into the quarter-finals of the Champions League, having seen off Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16.
But they are playing catch up as they are the only club whose league stopped the season early, while Spanish, English and German teams have all resumed their seasons and will have much more game time under their belts when the Champions League competition resumes.
PSG will only have the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue finals as competitive action on July 24 and 31 respectively before the reorganised Champions League mini-tournament in Lisbon in August.
PSG are already in the Lisbon stages, joining Atalanta, RB Leipzig and Atletico Madrid. There are still four clashed to be decided, with Real Madrid facing Manchester City, Chelsea v Bayern Munich, Lyon taking on Juventus and Napoli meeting Barcelona.
