Barcelona visit Valladolid needing a win to keep alive its chances of overtaking leaders Real Madrid, who which leads the defending champion by four points with three matches to go.
Barca Coach Quique Setien won’t have the suspended Ansu Fati, so Antoine Griezmann will likely start up front with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez after his strong performances in the last two games. Third-place Atletico Madrid host Real Betis seeking a win to clinch a top-four finish and a spot in the Champions League next season. Atletico learnt on Friday they will face Leipzig in the quarter-finals to be played without fans in Lisbon next month. Celta Vigo also visit Osasuna hoping to distance themselves from the relegation fight.
Over in Italy, Atalanta’s perfect record since the restart will be put to the test when the Bergamo squad visit eight-time defending Serie A champions Juventus. Atalanta’s overall winning streak is nine in the Italian league and 11 in all competitions, including their two victories over Valencia in the Champions League round of 16.
Juventus should be motivated to put in a solid performance after squandering a two-goal lead in a 4-2 loss at AC Milan on Tuesday. But the Bianconeri could feel some pressure if second-place Lazio beat Sassuolo earlier to close the gap to four points. Atalanta are third, nine points behind Juventus.