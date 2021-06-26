Will play against the Netherlands or the Czech Republic next Saturday

Denmark's players celebrate after the Euro 2020 championship round of 16 match against Wales at Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Denmark won 4-0. Image Credit: AP

Amsterdam: Kasper Dolberg scored two goals to give Denmark a 4-0 victory over Wales and a spot in the European Championship quarterfinals.

Denmark has ridden a wave of emotion through the tournament since playmaker Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest in the team’s opening group match and had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator.

Dolberg is former Ajax striker and the match was played at the club’s home stadium in Amsterdam.

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand gave Dolberg his first start of the tournament and he scored a goal in each half. Joakim Maele scored the third goal in the 88th minute and Martin Braithwaite added the fourth in injury time.

The Danes will play either the Netherlands or the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals in Baku on Saturday.

Get well soon

A framed Wales national team shirt with Christian Eriksen’s name on it was given to Denmark captain Simon Kjaer before the teams played in the round of 16 at the European Championship.

Eriksen collapsed on the field during Denmark’s opening match at Euro 2002 and had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator.

The Wales jersey had “CHRISTIAN” written on top of Eriken’s No. 10 and BRYSIA WELLA underneath. Brysia wella means get well soon in Welsh.

Kjaer, Wales captain Gareth Bale and the three match officials in Amsterdam then posed for a photo with the framed jersey moments before kickoff.

The vast majority of fans at the Johan Cruyff Arena were supporting Denmark.

Wales' Joe Rodon reacts during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between Wales and Denmark at Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool) Image Credit: AP

Only a handful of Welsh dragon flags were visible among a sea of Danish flags being waved by about 16,000 fans in Amsterdam for the match in the round of 16.