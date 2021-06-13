1 of 8
Belgium defender Alderweireld battles to hold off Russia striker Dzyuba during their Group B match Euro 2020 match in St Petersburg last night. Tournament favourites Belgium cruised to a 3-0 win.
In the absence of Hazard and De Bruyne, Lukaku (middle) powered The Red Devils to victory by grabbing two goals.
Eden Hazard's brother Thorgan had a very good performance playing in an unorthodox wing-back role.
Belgium coach Roberto Martinez will have been very pleased with the display and will feel there is more to come from his side when De Bruyne and Witsel are back from injury.
Russia rarely offered much in attack and were outclassed by Belgium from start to finish. They were fortunate to get away with just a 3-0 defeat.
Youri Tielemans (middle) looks set to be a major part of Belgium's Euro 2020 squad following a solid display in midfield last night.
Russia's Dzyuba failed to trouble Belgium last night but he will need to be at his best to help his country get out of the group stage for the first time in more than a decade.
The man of the match award went to Lukaku. Belgium’s all-time top-scorer bookended a fantastic opening performance for his side and showcased why he is one of the world’s top strikers.
