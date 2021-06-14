1 of 10
Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko, centre, in action during the incredible Euro 2020 championship Group C match against the Netherlands at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Ukraine's manager Andriy Shevchenko reacts during the match which finished 3-2 to Netherlands. Ukraine were 2-0 down but clawed their way back to 2-2 only to concede a third late on and lose their opener.
Ukraine's Roman Yaremchuk, left, and Stefan de Vrij of the Netherlands challenge for the ball. After a goalless first half, the match exploded into life in the second 45.
Fans of the Netherlands cheer for their team at the Johan Cruyff Aren, Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Frenkie de Jong of the Netherlands, centre, challenges for the ball with Ukraine's Oleksandr Karavayev.
Wout Weghorst of the Netherlands celebrates after scoring his side's second goal. They thought this wrapped up the points, but, they thought wrong as Ukraine came storming back to level the score.
Ukraine's goalkeeper Heorhiy Bushchan fails to save from Denzel Dumfries of the Netherlands. It proved to be the winner.
Denzel Dumfries of the Netherlands, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's third and winning goal.
Netherlands' coach Frank de Boer, left, celebrates the win with his staff at the full-time whistle having seen his team race to a 2-0 lead but then be pegged back however they grabbed all three points with a late winner. AP
Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko reacts to the defeat after he had scored an incredible goal from fully 25 yards to get them back into the match. It was all in vain in the end.
