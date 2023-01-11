Dubai: SR 9.3 million is the highest bid so far for a special football match ticket for the Riyadh Season Cup, a tournament that will see an Al Nassr and Al Hilal All Stars Team play against Paris Saint-Germain of France.
But, the record bid ($2.48 million) is set to increase further as there is still a week to go before the auction ends on January 17.
The match, which will take place in Riyadh on 19 January at King Fahd Stadium, will see some of the greatest footballers in the world such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar compete against each other in the friendly clash.
Ronaldo is expected to make his much-awaited debut following his arrival at Al Nassr. The Portuguese superstar has signed a two and a half year deal with the Saudi Pro League club worth $207 million a year.
Yesterday, Al-Sheikh said that Saudi businessman Abdulaziz Baghlef had made the top offer of SR 2.5 million for the ticket and then he upped his bid to SR 3 million, saying on Twitter, “I am honored to raise my bid to SR3m ... thank you, your excellency, for this distinguished humanitarian initiative of Ehsan Charity Platform.”
Bids continued to climb with another Saudi businessman, Khalid Al-Musharraf, offering SR 7 million and then raising that to SR 9 million.
But this was eclipsed by Mohammed Al-Munajem, owner of Azom tech company, who bid SR 9.3 million. He also promised to give away electronic devices to orphans attending the match.
The entire proceeds will go to the Saudi National Platform for Charitable Work (Ehsan).
Turki Al-Sheikh, head of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA), launched the international auction for the special, privileged ticket called ‘Beyond Imagination’ on January 9 with an opening price of SR 1 million.
The ticket will allow its lucky holder to meet Ronaldo, Messi, Mbappe and Neymar. He or she will also be allowed to attend the opening ceremony, enter both dressing rooms, participate in the crowning ceremony, attend a gala lunch and have their pictures taken with the winning team and players.