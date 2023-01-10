Dubai: Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to pocket a whopping $207 million a year over the course of his two and a half year contract with new club Al Nassr. But, the Portuguse superstar’s deal, which includes commercial and sponsorship tie-ins, is apparently worth far more than that.
In addition to the $207 million, the 37-year-old will earn $214 million on top to promote Saudi Arabia’s joint 2030 World Cup bid.
The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star will be an ambassador for the Saudi 2030 World Cup bid and will be handsomely rewarded.
2030 World Cup
Following Qatar’s successful hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Saudi Arabia is reportedly considering a bid to bring the much-loved football tournament back to the Middle East in seven years’ time.
Ronaldo is currently serving a two-match suspension for smashing a fan’s phone in England and Al Nassr fans have had to wait patiently for his debut.
He could be set to make his bow in an all-star team made up of players from Al Nassr and Al Hilal against Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain on January 19 in a friendly. Bids for a special ticket for the match, where a lucky fan can meet the players and enter the teams dressing rooms, are fetching over SR 2 million.