New York: Britain’s Luol Deng has signed a one-year NBA deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, becoming the fourth former Chicago Bulls player to join ex-Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau’s squad. The 33-year-old South Sudanese-born forward,reportedly set to make $2.4 million (Dh8.8 million) in his 15th NBA campaign, spent his first 9 1/2 league seasons with the Bulls before being traded to Cleveland. Deng has also played for the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers, who waived him earlier this month. Thibodeau now has former Chicago players Jimmy Butler, Taj Gibson and Derrick Rose on the roster of a team jokingly dubbed the “Timberbulls.”