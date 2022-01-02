Virat Kohli reacts after being dismissed by South African pacer Lungi Ngidi (left) during the first Test. The Indian captain's form is a concern for the Men in Blue. Image Credit: AP

India’s first goal was to breach the fortress at Centurion, which they achieved by winning the first Test against South Africa comfortably inside four days of action after rains robbed the teams of one full day.

Their second goal is to win their maiden Test series in South Africa, which they have never managed to win in their previous seven tours. The Men in Blue have lost six series and drawn one and will now be hoping to wrap-up the series at Wanderers, where the second Test match begins on Monday.

India have played five Tests at Wanderers and won two and have drawn three, which means they have not lost a Test at the venue. They will be hoping to carry the good form of the first Test into the New Year too. On the other hand, South Africa will be hoping that their team has got enough match practice, which they were lacking before the first Test and will be able to level the series against the Indians, whose batting is still a concern.

India’s middle order of Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane all have been short of big runs and will be hoping that they come good in 2022 by scoring runs in tons, which had eluded them for more than one year.

Kohli’s dream run as a captain started at the Wanderers in 2018 and his team is now on the quest of achieving history at a venue, which has been India’s fortress in a foreign land. Can the captain silence the selectors once and for all, who come out with ridiculous statements during the middle of the series. Only time will tell?