Dubai: Victoria Cricket Academy emerged as the champions of the Under-15 Emirates Cricket League championship, defeating Desert Cubs Cricket Academy by five wickets. Desert Cubs, who were the defending champions, posted a challenging 169 for five in 25 overs through Aryan Saxena’s 60 runs off 64 balls. The run-flow of Desert Cubs got restricted with Adithya Vinod taking two crucial wickets backed by Aayan Khan with two wickets.

Victoria chased the target through opener Aayan Khan (29) while Mohammad Sadiq (67no) and Yousaf Zahid (32) put on 75 runs for the third wicket. In the last over, Sadiq held his nerves to hit a six to take the team home with three balls to spare. Aayan won the best batsman award for the second year in succession.