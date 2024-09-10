Cricket had also witnessed eight-ball overs in Australia, which ended in 1979 with the six-ball overs becoming part of the standard playing conditions.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) introduced The 100, their version of the franchise-based league in 2021. The Elite Corporate Cricket Bash (ECCB) is likely to be held in November.

The groundbreaking domestic cricket league, to be conducted by Petromann Sports Management, Sharjah Cricket Council and Emirates Cricket Board, promises 10 days of high-energy cricket action with Dh1.3 million in prizes and provides a platform to discover UAE’s emerging talents.

Professional platform

The ECCB, designed to bring international-level cricket to the UAE domestic scene, aims to elevate the profile of UAE cricket by providing a professional platform for top domestic players in the country to showcase their talent.

The tournament was launched on Sunday in Dubai at the hands of Mazhar Khan, General Manager, Sharjah Cricket, former Australia player and World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore, along with Andrew Russell, Development Manager, Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).

Whatmore, who will also be part of the advisory board, brings with him a wealth of experience having been head coach of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Zimbabwe, apart from heading the National Cricket Academy (NCA) of India. Whatmore has also been head coach of various franchise sides in T20 Leagues around the world.

36 matches

The ECCB will see the participation of 12 teams owned by corporate houses competing in 36 matches over 10 days at the iconic Sharjah International Stadium, featuring some of the best players from UAE.

Abdul Latif Khan, founder of Petromann Sports Management, shared his excitement about the league: “The ECCB represents the future of domestic cricket in the UAE. Our aim is to combine high-quality cricket with a corporate spirit, offering companies and players the chance to engage in a historic event that will not only foster talent, but also contribute to the development of UAE’s cricket ecosystem.”