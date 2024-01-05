Dubai: The DP World International League T20 has gone the Indian Premier League way by introducing the Super-Sub for Season 2. However, as an addition the UAE’s biggest T20 tournament is the introduction of Wildcard.

The Season 2 commences with a clash between defending champions Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriors at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium on January 19.

The two new features are set to add even more excitement for the fans with the six tournament franchises required to put on their thinking cap while putting together their strategies for both the composition of their final tournament squads through the Wildcard as well as their playing elevens and Super-Sub nominations during the 34-match tournament.

The IPL introduced the Super-Sub change during the 2023 edition, which gave made the competition even closer with these players, sometimes, changing the cours of the match completely.

Super-Sub:

Each team will have an option to substitute one player at any stage of the match after completion of the first over of the innings. If desired by the team, Super-Sub can be introduced right from the start of the second innings. A player once substituted cannot participate in the remaining part of the match.

The Head Coach shall nominate the Super-Sub to the fourth umpire and the on-field umpire will signal the scorers (wrists crossed above the head) indicating that the Super-Sub is being introduced.

Gulf Giants will be beginning their DP World ILT20 defence against Sharjah Warriors at Sharjah Stadium on January 19. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archives

Wildcard:

Each franchise is permitted to add up to two additional players to their squad, beyond the original limit of 22 players. This is an option and not mandatory. If franchises have already reached the maximum $2.5 million salary spend, they will be permitted to spend a maximum of 10 per cent of the salary cap, which is $250,000 on Wildcard players.

If teams still have some room within the original maximum $2.5 million salary spend, they will be able to spend that remaining amount and if required, a further amount up to $250,000 while remaining within the Wildcard player spend.

Wildcard players may come into DP World ILT20 at any stage during the season. Wildcard players will not be eligible to be replaced by further replacement or Wildcard players.

Tactical option

DP World ILT20 CEO David White: “We are excited to introduce the Super-Sub and Wildcard in the DP World ILT20 Season 2. The Wildcard will help the teams further strengthen their squads in the lead-up and during the season while the Super-Sub provides the teams, the tactical option of replacing a player during a match.