Southampton: Travis Head made a valuable 59 and leg-spinner Adam Zampa took two cheap wickets as Australia beat England by 28 runs in the 1st T20 international at Southampton on Wednesday.

Opening batsman Head's quickfire innings was the cornerstone of Australia's seemingly below-par 179 all out.

But with Zampa taking an economical 2-20 in a match where England's slow bowlers also impressed, it was more than enough as the hosts were dismissed for 151.

England collapsed to 52-4 inside eight overs in their first limited-overs international since sacking white-ball coach Matthew Mott after the Australian presided over lacklustre defences of their 50-over and T20 World Cup titles.

Will Jacks holed out cheaply before debutant Jordan Cox fell for 17 when he was brilliantly caught in the deep, with the sprinting Tim David diving full length to hold a two-handed chance over his shoulder.

Stand-in captain Phil Salt, leading the team in place of the injured Jos Buttler, pulled Sean Abbott to deep square leg before Jacob Bethell, one of three England debutants, was clean bowled by Zampa.

Liam Livingstone (37) took up the attack with a huge six over midwicket and two fours in one over from Marcus Stoinis.

Together with Sam Curran he added 54 until the latter clothed a pull off Abbott to backward square leg.

And 106-5 became 108-6 in the 14th over when Livingstone played on to experienced fast bowler Josh Hazlewood (2-32).

Australia were now into England's bowlers and Zampa all but ended the game when he had dangerman Jamie Overton (15) playing on to leave the hosts 128-8.

Earlier, Australia were set for a total in excess of 200 after being sent into bat as opener Head slammed England's quicks all round the ground.

But Livingstone took 3-22 and fellow spinner Adil Rashid, the world's top-ranked T20 bowler, a typically economical 1-23 in his four overs as England fought back.

Head took advantage of wayward fast bowling and hit 30 runs off one Curran over which read 4,4,6,6,6,4.

But going for another big hit, the left-hander holed out off Saqib Mahmood to deep square leg, where Cox held a safe catch, to end a 23-ball innings that featured six fours and four sixes.

Four balls later Australia's 86-1 became 89-2 when captain Mitchell Marsh was clean bowled by Rashid as he heaved across the line.

Livingstone took two wickets in two balls, both lbw on review, when he dismissed Stoinis (10) and David, with fast bowler Jofra Archer doing the same late on.