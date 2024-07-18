Dubai: Three sisters, Rithika Rajith, Rinitha Rajith, and Rishitha Rajith, are set to make history when the high-flying UAE women’s team take on Nepal in the Asia Cup in Colombo on Friday.

It is not a regular feature to witness siblings donning the national colours on the cricket field. Ian and Greg Chappell Steve and Mark Waugh, Irfan and Yusuf Pathan, Krunal and Hardik Pandya are some of the illustrious brothers to have played for their respective countries.

Only two sets of three brothers have played together: England’s WG Grace, EM Grace and GF Grace played in an Oval Test against Australia; the famed trio Hanif, Mushtaq, and Sadiq Mohammad were part of Tests for Pakistan. In another interesting case, Frank Hearne played for South Africa, while his brothers Alec and George represented England in the same Test at Cape Town in 1892.

In the One-Day Internationals (ODI), New Zealand’s Barry, Dayle, and Richard Hadlee played together, while Kenya’s Kennedy, David, and Collins Obuya played together in 24 games from 2001 to 2009.

Three siblings playing for the country 1. Hanif Mohammed, Sadiq Mohammed and Mushtaq Mohammed for Pakistan in 1969 Dacca Test vs New Zealand

2. Kennedy Obuya, David Obuya and Collins Obuya played 24 ODIs for Kenya

3. WG Grace, EM Grace, GF Grace played for England vs Australia

4. Frank Hearne played for South Africa, while his brothers Alec and George Hearne played for England in the same Test at Cape Town in 1892.

5. Ian Chappell, Greg Chappell and Trevor Chappell (Australia).

6. Barry, Dayle and Richard Hadlee played together in 2 ODI for New Zealand in 1975.

7. Essie Shevill/Nann, Fernie Shevill/Blade and her twin sister Rene Shevill/Harris played for Australia women in Tests.

Breaking new ground

However, Rithika, Rinitha, and Rishitha could emulate these illustrious players, marking the first instance for women in a Twenty20 game.

“Sisters Essie Shevill, Fernie and Rene have played for Australia in Tests, but never together,” says Indian statistician Mohandas Menon.

“I am not sure if anyone had played in Twenty20 together now. With so many women’s Twenty20 Internationals played over 100 countries, such instances are not often highlighted.”

UAE team before their departure to Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup. Image Credit: Source: ECB

From badminton to cricket

Rithika (23), Rinitha (18), and Rishitha (17) had represented the UAE in badminton before the Covid-19 pandemic brought about a big change in their lives.

Their father Rajith, who had played district-level cricket for Wayanad in the Indian state of Kerala, wanted them to stay active during the break and began coaching them at home.

Naturally talented, the trio found immediate success, making it to the UAE Women’s and Under-19 teams in three years. Rinitha and Rishitha were part of the UAE team during the 2023 Under-19 World Cup in South Africa.

Training and family support

“We used to train at home in the beginning and once we got selected for the UAE, we trained at the ICC academy with the national team,” said Rinitha, who is planning to join university and pursue Computer Engineering. “Most of the time, our discussion is on cricket and how to get better. It’s fun and at the same time a bit challenging as we share some honest and constructive criticism on our performances. It’s a healthy approach.”

Two siblings playing together 1. Roger Binny and Stuart Binny (India)

2. Sunil Gavaskar and Rohan Gavaskar (India)

3. Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (West Indies)

4. Chris Broad and Stuart Broad (England)

5. Yograj Singh and Yuvraj Singh (India)

6. Abdul Qadir and Usman Qadir (Pakistan)

7. Shahid Afridi and son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan)

8. Ian Healey and son-in-law Mitchell Starc (Australia)

9. Lala Amarnath, Mohinder Amarnath and Surinder Amarnath (India)

10. Sunil Gavaskar and brother-in-law Gundappa Viswanath (India)

11. Geoff Marsh, Shaun Marsh and Mitchell Marsh (India)

12. Kevin Curran (Zimbabwe), Sam Curran and Tom Curran (England).

With the entire family eating, breathing, and talking cricket, isn’t it too much for their mother?

“Our mother has also learned some technical stuff and is helping us out,” Rinitha added.

The sisters said they were looking forward to playing together and supporting each other on the field.

“The pressure is always going to be there, whether you play alone or play along with your sisters. On the field, we are all teammates and the bonding is the same with all the players. But it is exciting to have the sisters also on the field,” she added.

Different approach

Rithika, who is a Human Resources professional, says that despite being together and from the same family, each one has adopted a different approach.

“We are completely different individuals, be it the playing style or the attitude. Our characters are very different,” added Rithika, who follows the game of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya closely.

“I love to play like Pandya. I want to go after the bowlers and play the big shots,” said the Grade 11 Commerce Student at Leaders Private School in Sharjah and the UAE medium-pacer.

UAE skipper Esha Oza has been crucial in the team's success in recent times. Image Credit: Source: ECB

The UAE will face Nepal in the opener on Friday and then meet India on Sunday before their final clash against Pakistan on Tuesday.

The UAE women’s cricket team were awarded the ICC Associate Member Women’s Performance of the Year award after their impressive run in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Asia Qualifier in Malaysia late last year.

The team, led by Esha Oza, won the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers in Malaysia, remaining unbeaten throughout the event.

Father and son playing for the country 1. Roger Binny and Stuart Binny (India)

2. Sunil Gavaskar and Rohan Gavaskar (India)

3. Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (West Indies)

4. Chris Broad and Stuart Broad (England)

5. Yograj Singh and Yuvraj Singh (India)

6. Abdul Qadir and Usman Qadir (Pakistan)

7. Shahid Afridi and son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan)

8. Ian Healey and son-in-law Mitchell Starc (Australia)

9. Lala Amarnath, Mohinder Amarnath and Surinder Amarnath (India)

10. Sunil Gavaskar and brother-in-law Gundappa Viswanath (India)

11. Geoff Marsh, Shaun Marsh and Mitchell Marsh (India)

12. Kevin Curran (Zimbabwe), Sam Curran and Tom Curran (England).

Dream match against India

The tournament also gives the three sisters an opportunity to play against the mighty India, their country of birth, on Sunday.

“It’s not just a preparation of one day or one match. It started way back after our ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in Abu Dhabi. As individuals and as a team, we’re really confident of facing the Test-playing nations. We might win the match or we might lose it, but we want to give the best and produce a performance that is better than the previous one in the Asia Cup. We want to beat them,” Rinitha said with an air of confidence.