Kumble was bowling non-stop and getting tired but he bowled relentlessly from one end and got the key wicket of Saeed Anwar and then Saleem Malik as his seventh victim. That is the time the commentators started asking if Kumble get all 10. And when Mushtaq Ahmed and Saqlain Mushtaq fell off consecutive deliveries, it became more and more likely. But Waqar Younus survived the over. Javgal Srinath bowled three wides so that the last wicket does not go to him. There was pressure and the last pair of Wasim and Waqar survived three overs and the tension was growing. But that when Wasim edged Kumble to VVS Laxman at short leg, history was made. Kumble had got 10 out of 10. Jim Laker had previously managed the feat for England against Australia in 1956.