Kolkata: The Indian Under-19 team, which clinched the fifth age-group World Cup for the country in the Caribbean, will be the special guests at the second India-West Indies One Day International in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Yash Dhull & Co will be felcitated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on the occasion.
Confirming the news, Anil Patel, secretary of Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA), told Gulf News over phone: ‘‘The squad is in transit and is expected to reach here tomorrow. From what we have gathered as the state association, the BCCI has planned to invite them over to the Narendra Modi Stadium where they will watch the second one-dayer and a felicitation will take place. A final picture about the plan will emerge later today.’’
The Indian colts, led by the precocious batting talent Dhull, survived some anxious moments to beat England by four wickets in the final in Antigua on Saturday. While their performance certainly showed that the future of Indian cricket is in safe hands, one of the architects of the final victory gave a glimpse as to how life has changed overnight for them.
'Life-changing experience'
Ravi Kumar, the Bengal left-arm pace bowler whose four wickets helped India restrict England to a below-par total, said in an interview with the regional media: ‘‘The extent of our achievement is yet to sink, but life has certainly changed for us overnight. I have received some 500 friend requests on Facebook while requests are also coming on Instagram.’’
The youngster, whose parents live in Aligarh of Uttar Pradesh, is a big admirer of Mitchell Starc and Mahendra Singh Dhoni and is looking for an opportunity to pick their brains at the earliest. Kumar’s ability to move the ball has convinced his coaches that he could be useful in red ball cricket in future. ‘‘Our coach (Hrishikesh) Kanitkar sir feels that I can be successful in red call cricket as well. My aim will be prepare myself accordingly,’’ said Kumar, who is expecting a call-up in the Bengal Ranji Trophy playing XI as a first step in the pursuit.