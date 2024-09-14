Dubai: UAE cricket team coach Lalchand Rajput has been diligently working on building a robust bench strength to maintain high standards for the national team. His efforts are now yielding results, with at least six changes made to the 14-man squad for the 50-over ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, starting in Namibia on September 16.

The UAE team, led by opener Muhammad Waseem, departed for Namibia on Friday. They will play their first match against the USA on September 18 in Windhoek and face the hosts, Namibia, on September 20. The teams will then compete in a two-round robin of One-Day Internationals before participating in a Twenty20 tri-series starting September 29. Currently, the UAE A team is engaged in a series against Namibia A, while the UAE women’s team is competing in the Twenty20 Capricorn Triangular Series in Namibia, which also includes Zimbabwe.

Building a strong bench

“If your national team has to be strong, then you need a strong bench strength. So I started working backward, ensuring that for every player, there is a backup. I selected about 30-35 players for the camp and am working with them. We have replacements for every position and don’t rely on just a couple of players, which I consider the real success of the national team,” Rajput, the former Indian opening batter, told Gulf News. “If your best strength is strong, the national team will face strong competition, and the players cannot take their places for granted. That’s what a coach wants.”

The ICC CWC League 2 is part of the qualifying pathway for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2027, which will be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. The UAE currently sits at the bottom of the eight-team table after losing all three of their home matches.

USA will be a tricy opponents as they are coming after an impressive performance at home in the Twenty20 World Cup, jointly held at home and the West Indies. A good show against the USA will give the UAE players the boost for the future games.

UAE teenager Aryansh Sharma scored an unbeaten century against Namibia A in the two-day match. Image Credit: Source: Aryansh Instagram

Notable changes and key players

One of the key changes in the squad is the inclusion of teenager Aryansh Sharma, who was rewarded for his century during UAE Falcons’ second innings against Namibia A in the two-day match. His unbeaten 106 helped him secure a spot over the other wicketkeeper, Tanish Suri.

It is crucial for the UAE to win all their matches in Namibia to move up the standings in this challenging qualification tournament. Rajput believes that the UAE has a talented group of players and has been focusing on guiding them in the right direction and changing their mindset.

“These players are good enough at the international level, but their approach, adaptability, and mindset will differentiate them from others. How do you differentiate? Firstly, by adapting to the situation, secondly with consistency in performance, and third, the hunger to do more and not be satisfied with what you’ve done. I have seen them get 30 or 40 runs and then throw away their wickets. This is not the way to play. I think the change has come, especially if you look at the players’ performance in the Oman Premier Cup.”

Alishan Sharafu has found a new genre to his game that has helped him maintain consistency in the ACC Premier Cup. Image Credit: Source: ECB

Praising player performances

Rajput praised Alishan Sharafu for his significant improvement. After a lacklustre performance in the Cricket World Cup League 2 home matches, the UAE batter, who led the Under-19 team to the Under-19 World Cup Plate title in 2022, showcased his talents in the ACC Premier Cup in Oman, remaining unbeaten on three occasions with a top score of 90 not out.

“Alishan was the highest scorer, getting 50 in almost every game and never throwing away his wicket. That is consistency. Then Wasim, the captain, played a fantastic innings in the final. If your top three batsmen score well, it becomes easier for the team to win. That’s what I said: from the top four, one player has to make a big score,” Rajput added.

Sharafu will be keen to maintain his form during the Namibia tour to secure his spot and provide the UAE with a much-needed boost in the qualification process.

“Something I aim to achieve in the future is to win the tournament for UAE and, hopefully, deliver performances that help my team cross the line,” the 21-year-old had told Gulf News after his impressive show.

UAE squad for ICC CWC League 2 matches in Namibia:

Muhammad Waseem (captain), Aayan Afzal Khan, Ali Naseer, Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Basil Hameed, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Haider Shah, Muhammad Jawadullah, Omid Rahman, Rahul Bhatia, Rahul Chopra and Vishnu Sukumaran.

ICC CWC League 2, Namibia – UAE matches:

September 18: UAE vs USA

September 20: Namibia vs UAE

September 24: USA vs UAE