Strong support base

The programme, which commenced last week, has been organised for Under-18 players. A total of 35 schools are competing for the ultimate title — ILT20 Schools Cup Champion.

One team from each of the six pools will progress to the final stage of the competition and will conclude just before the start of DP World ILT20 Season 2 on January 17.

The franchises, through this initiative, will develop a strong support base with school children of their home city franchise.

Meanwhile, as an extension of the programme, before the start of each DP World ILT20 Season 2 fixture, school and cricket academy kids (seven to 10 years) will get an opportunity of playing soft ball cricket matches on the field.

This pre-match activity will last for around an hour each day and will provide the kids an incredibly exciting opportunity of taking the field at three world-class stadiums in the midst of their favourite cricket players and heroes with their families watching them from the spectator stands.

Shaping the future

DP World ILT20 CEO David White: “The International League T20 is all about shaping the future of UAE cricket. Following the big success of our inaugural development tournament, we are delighted to launch the ILT20 Schools Programme. The ILT20 Schools Cup is aimed at providing school children, an incredible opportunity of playing at our three world-class venues, which have hosted some of the biggest cricket tournaments and players over the course of their rich history.