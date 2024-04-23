Rajasthan Royals never had it so good. Seven wins in eight matches of the Indian Premier League have made them frontrunners and favourites for a last-four slot. Will they become champions? No, it’s too early to discuss that; the knockout phase is a different ball game: one bad match and it could be curtains. So let’s focus on their journey in the league phase.

Usually, robin-round matches are notoriously unpredictable with home and away fixtures. Fancied teams like the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings have always started slowly before picking up pace to qualify and turning up the heat in the eliminators and final. That script was shredded by the Gujarat Titans in 2022, who started strongly and went on to win the title on debut.

Rajasthan lost that final, poleaxed by Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya, who produced an inspired bowling spell. That defeat will continue to rankle the Sanju Samson-led team, for it was their best chance to add to the trophy won in 2008, IPL’s inaugural year, under Shane Warne’s leadership.

Rajasthan’s total domination of Mumbai

Pandya captains the Mumbai Indians now and has been at the receiving end of Rajasthan’s fiery form. Samson led Rajasthan to a nine-wicket victory in Jaipur, on the strength on Sandeep Sharma’s five-wicket haul and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unbeaten century. In their away game at the Wankhede Stadium, Rajasthan had beaten Mumbai with ease. That means Rajasthan’s superiority over Mumbai has been total.

What does that mean? It makes Rajasthan one of the favourites to win IPL 17. Teams are wary of their batting machine, where the misfiring Jaiswal finally found his range and rhythm with an unbeaten century on Monday. The 22-year-old, who came to the IPL after the prolific scoring against England in the Test series, had been short of runs in early matches for Rajasthan.

His fellow opener Jos Buttler too had been struggling with his timing, but had worked through the patchy form to carve up two centuries, the second of which fetched an unlikely win of the last ball against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The openers’ return to form is welcome news for Rajasthan as they head to the business end of the league stage with all guns blazing.

Skipper Samson hadn’t scored a century this season. That’s very unlike him. He tends to blast a hurricane ton in the early matches before fading away, only to make a return to form towards the end of the league. We see a totally different Samson this year, a player who’s been selective in his aggression, preferring to steer his team past the winning post.

More importantly, he now regularly comes in at No. 3, unlike in previous years when he used to float up and down the middle order. Riyan Parag, too, has a permanent slot this year. Ever since he started batting at No. 4, Parag has been scoring consistently, unlike in previous years when his batting only lit up a match or two.

Besides that, they have Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell to do the heavy hitting down the order, and the two West Indians have helped deliver wins in crunch situations. Rajasthan’s batting is buzzing with the batters for all situations.

It is not just the batting, the bowling too varied and incisive. Upfront there’s Trent Boult who slices through the rival batting lineups during powerplay with his inswing. Sandeep Sharma too swings it and can be a handful in the slog overs with his repertoire of cutters, slower deliveries and yorkers.

The spin combination of off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is the best in IPL. Chahal, in particular, is always at his in IPLO, often leading the Purple Cap race.

That makes Rajasthan a well-rounded team with resources to handle every crisis. Their only stumble this season came against the Gujarat Titans when they posted the only sub-150 total before losing the match on the last ball. It was that close. That defeat is good to keep them grounded, a reminder that they still have to grind out wins despite the array of talent.

Can they win the IPL? They can. Will they? We will keep that discussion for another day when the league stage ends. As for now, let’s enjoy their sizzling batting and superb bowling.